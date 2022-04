Image credit: Instagram

Yash – KGF 2 box office records

The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has broken many records at the box office. The first day collection of the film was Rs. 53.95 crore at the box office. It is the highest opening for a film in the Hindi market. Yash starrer broke the record of War which collected Rs. 53.53 crore on day one. The film in just two days collected Rs. 100.74 crore, and it touched the Rs. 250 crore mark in just seven days. This year, many Bollywood biggies are set to release, so which film will beat KGF 2 at the box office?