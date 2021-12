Most anticipated Indian movies

IMDb, one of, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities from the entertainment world, has unveiled the most anticipated Indian films of 2022. IMDb determines its list of the most anticipated India movies using definitive data derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year. Among the Indian films with planned releases in India in 2022, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users as determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data on actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide between 1st January 2021 and 1st December 2021.