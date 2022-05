Image credit: Google

Yash

KGF 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The movie has crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the box office worldwide, and the film’s Hindi version is doing exceptionally well at the ticket windows. Well, with KGF 2’s super success, Yash has become a pan-India star and now, according to a report in Telugu360, the actor has hiked his fees. However, the exact amount is not yet known. But, of course, he deserves the hike after giving such a huge hit. Well, below is the list of other actors who hiked their fees after tasting the success…