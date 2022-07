Image credit: Instagram

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit

Actor Yash is on cloud nine currently and why wouldn't he be? His move, KGF 2, has broken several box office records. It has become one of the highest grossing Indian films ever. It has set high benchmark which is difficult to beat. After the tight schedule, Yash has now taken time off to spend some quality time with his wife Radhika Pandit. They have taken a trip to exotic, undisclosed location and their pictures will definitely leave you green with envy.