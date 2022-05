Image credit: Google

Yash

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie was expected to do well, but it has taken the box office by storm and in its third weekend, the film has entered the Rs. 1000 crore club with its worldwide collection. The movie has been doing well in mostly all the languages, and the Hindi version is unstoppable at the box office. So, as KGF 2 achieves this feat., Yash has joined the league of actors like Prabhas, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rana Daggubati.