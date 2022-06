Image credit: Instagram

KGF 2 success bash

Yash starrer KGF 2 has become the highest grossing film of the year and the third highest grossing Indian film with a collected Rs. 1250 crore gross worldwide. Recently, the makers had organised a bash to celebrate the film’s success as it completed 50 days of its release. The party was attended by Yash, Prashanth Neel, Vijay Kiragandur, and others. But, the biggest surprise was none other than Prabhas. Yash and Prabhas partied together, and their fans are super excited to see them together.