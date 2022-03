Image credit: Twitter

Prithviraj Sukumaran hails Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli

At the trailer launch, Karan Johar mentioned that film industries are no longer called Kannada cinema, or Telugu cinema or Tamil cinema but Indian cinema. Adding more words to KJo's statement, Prithviraj Sukumaran said that directors like Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli are responsible for this kind of change in Indian cinema. He said that while Baahubali 1 and 2 taught us to dream, KGF 1 and 2 made us believe in the dream. He further added that if the whole world of cinema truly comes together, Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli will be called the epicenter.