KGF Chapter 2 now sixth among highest grossing Indian films worldwide

Pan-India monster KGF 2 ended its extended first week and second weekend with a humongous ₹870 crore gross worldwide. Following its second Monday (day 12), KGF Chapter 2 now stands at the sixth position among the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after not even 2 weeks at the box office, having overtaken PK, 2.0, Baahubali and Sultan. So, what other movies are standing in the way of the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, claiming the top spot. Check them out below: