KGF 2’s box office milestones

KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day and opening weekend for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. In case you haven’t been able to keep up, and frankly, it’s tough given how many records are tumbling, here’s a roundup of all the box office milestones that the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, has smashed in Hindi, other versions and worldwide…