Hrithik Roshan in KGF 3?

There were reports about Hrithik Roshan joining the cast of KGF 3, but while talking to Asianet Newsable, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said, “Once we have finalised the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time. Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins.”