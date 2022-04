KGF 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: Yash's film to cross Rs 300 crores today

Yash and Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2 is all set to cross Rs 300 crores today in the Hindi market. This is astounding. The film is the first Rs 300 crore for the industry after WAR in 2019. In fact, only four films have managed to hit Rs 300 crores in the last four years and three of them are multi-lingual ones like KGF 2, Saaho and RRR. Yash’s movie got a solid villain this time in the presence of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. We also told you how the film is breaking records in the US and markets like Nepal. Here is a more detailed look…