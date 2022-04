Image credit: Google

KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection day 6

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has taken the box office by storm. The film’s Hindi version is doing exceptional business at the ticket window and it has already surpassed lifetime domestic collection of many biggies like Chennai Express, Kick, and others. On its sixth day, the film collected Rs. 19.14 crore, taking the total to Rs. 238.70 crore. In seven days, the film will easily collect more than Rs. 250 crore which means it will beat more Bollywood biggies.