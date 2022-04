Image credit: Google

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection

The Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film took a fantastic opening and it collected Rs. 53.95 crore at the box office on day one. In two days, it reached the Rs. 100 crore mark, in five days it was in Rs. 200 crore club and in seven days, it crossed Rs. 250 crore at the box office. Now, soon the movie will be entering the Rs. 300 crore club. But, will KGF 2 beat these highest grossing Bollywood films at the domestic box office?