Yash doubled up his workout routine for KGF 2

When the filming of KGF 2 was going to begin, Yash had to get back in shape to play Rocky Bhai again. It was right after the pandemic. A source had revealed to an entertainment portal, “Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises. Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab workouts that take up an hour and then another cardio session.”