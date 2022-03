Image credit: Twitter

K.G.F: Chapter 2 Trailer

Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. The much-awaited trailer of the film will be launched on 27th March 2022. The trailer launch even will be hosted by Karan Johar and today he took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, , “Extremely honoured and excited to be a part of chapter 2 of the phenomena we know as #KGF!! See you all there! #KGFChapter2 #KGF2TrailerOnMar27.” Everyone is super excited about the trailer of the film.