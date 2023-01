KGF: Chapter 3 - Here's all you need to know about Yash's most-awaited installement

Popular South Indian actor Yash's KGF franchise has left audiences hooked to the screens. Fans of Yash are waiting with bated breath for the third installment of KGF and are quite excited about the same. Recently, Hombale Films announced that KGF: Chapter 3 will go on the floors by 2025. Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas till September 2023. Well, KGF Chapters 1 and 2 turned out to be a blockbuster success at the box office. The movie lovers and Yash fans immediately fell in love with the handsome hunk's style and his daredevil avatar Rocky Bhai. Fans cannot wait to see the magic of Rocky Bhai in Chapter 3.