KGF 2 remains unstoppable

Now, this is something. KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and others released on April 14, 2022, and even by the end of its third week, it is refusing to slow down at the box office. Even the Hindi version of the South biggie has done enormously well at the box office. As per reports, by the end of its third week, the Hindi version of KGF 2 made approximately Rs 49 crore and took its collection across Rs 400 crore mark. It has become the second-highest grosser of all time after Baahubali 2.