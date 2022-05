Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal papped

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal know each other since Love School days. The jailor of Lock Upp was Pratik's mentor on the show. However, when they entered Bigg Boss 15 together, their equation changed. While many expected them to be best friends, it was exactly the opposite. Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal had massive fights inside the controversial house. So much that it also came down to a physical fight. However, it seems, the two stars have buried the hatchet now.