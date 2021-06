Love is in the air for Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul?

Vishal Aditya Singh who was on a long break after Bigg Boss 13 seems to be having a whale of a time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He confessed that mentally he was feeling low after Bigg Boss 13 as he felt bad about not winning the show or making it to the top five. He also said that he cannot work just for the heck of it. But working on KKK 11 seems to be lifted up his spirits. The handsome young man is creating memorable moments with all the pretty ladies on the show. Just two days back, he had posted romantic pics with Nikki Tamboli. Now, he is creating moments with Sana Makbul. She commented that it looked like love was in the air. We have to ask if something is actually brewing between the two.