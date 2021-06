Image credit: Instagram/Arjun Bijlani

KKK's Qawalli gang

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have returned to India, after completing the shoot in Cape Town. Arjun Bijlani has now shared a cool Qawwali boy gang picture announcing the end of this journey. In the picture, we see Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani dressed in Qawwali style.