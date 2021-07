Image credit: Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

KKK Gang

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Mahek Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood were present for the launch event of the show yesterday. Post the launch, they clicked some adorable pictures together and Divyanka shared those on Instagram. However, her caption was a proof that they all have become good friends and are close to each other.