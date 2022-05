Image credit: Instagram/ Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen jets off to South Korea

Anushka Sen has finally jetted off to South Korea to shoot for her first ever K-Drama aka South Korean TV show Love Affairs. In the series, Lee Yoo Bi is the main lead. Anushka is giving a glimpse of her South Korean stay to her fans with loads of pictures. She recently shared some pictures in the traditional South Korean attire, a Hanbok. Anushka looks really pretty.