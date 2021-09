Image credit: Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale inside pictures

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have been busy shooting for the finale episode. Host Rohit Shetty along with the finalists Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood and other eliminated contestants Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Sourabh Raaj Jain were seen gathering in Mumbai for the shoot. While fans have already got a glimpse of the contestants posing outside the sets, a few celebrities have now treated everyone with inside pictures from the shoot location. Take a look.