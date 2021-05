Chilling together

Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla are spending time together in Cape Town, South Africa. There are 3 contestants from Bigg Boss 14 on the show. The trio of Rubina, Abhinav and she had bonded well during the last leg of Salman Khan’s show. People are very excited about watching Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli together as both are damn good in tasks.