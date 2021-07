Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch event

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting has been completed and the contestants are back in Mumbai from Cape Town. Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood are the participants this year and they are all set to entertain us with their nerve-wracking performance. The contestants and host Rohit Shetty had gathered today for the grand launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.