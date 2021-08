Shweta Tiwari slays yet again

She is bold, beautiful, independent and resilient. Actress Shweta Tiwari has many qualities that can be imbibed by women and girls all over. She has done a photoshoot in a crop top and skirt looking stunning. Her daughter Palak Tiwari’s comment steals the show here. It is evident that she is one proud daughter. Take a look at the pics