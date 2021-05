Image credit: Instagram/ Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari

On Thursday night, celebrities from the television world including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya to name a few flew to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The ladies' lineup in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 looks amazing. All are fierce and popular names in the entertainment world. They are also quite chic. Let’s check out their stylish persona here: Firstly, we have Shweta Tiwari. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is a mommy to two kids but doesn’t look a day over 25. She is a fitness freak and stylish. Here are some of her latest amazing looks. She can be boss lady, she can be bold, and she can be angelic, Shweta Tiwari is going to be a major shocker in KKK11, we believe. She is strong as a lioness.