Shweta Tiwari is back to her adolescence

Actress Shweta Tiwari has always amazed us with her power-packed performances, resilience and fashion quotient. Of late, the lady has been working out hard in the gym. We can see the results as she is looking fab. In her latest set of pictures, we can see her in a white crochet top and denim hot shorts. The diva is all smiles in the clicks. Shweta Tiwari got back from South Africa some days back where she was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, she has a new show in hand. In these pictures, she is evident that she is defying age every year. Honestly, she looks like she is 17 or 19 max. Just check out the pics….