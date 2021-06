Image credit: Instagram/Nikki Tamboli

#Tambora

Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh are in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will air soon on television and we cannot wait for it. The contestants have been sharing pictures from Cape Town regularly making us all jealous of the fun that they are having. Nikki Tamboli has shared pictures with her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh. Nikki’s pictures with Rahul are surely a treat for #Tambora fans.