Are Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul a couple?

The friendship between Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trio, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Sana Makbul has been one of the highlights of the season. In fact, rumours of Sana and Vishal being a couple are also doing the rounds. In an interview, Vishal denied it saying that he was not ready to mingle right now. The actor said he took a long time off after Bigg Boss 13 to reflect on things and wanted to restart work with a fresh perspective. He said that he has found some really good friends after the show. “Sana and I are both single so people had a field day teasing us,” he says with a laugh.