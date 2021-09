Image credit: Viral Bhayani

KKK meets Dance Deewane 3

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s semi-finale ended last week. Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul were eliminated last week. Now, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood are the finalist of the show. This weekend we will see them promoting the show on Dance Deewane 3 along with Rohit Shetty. They were spotted by the paps on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya looked stylish as they were spotted on the sets.