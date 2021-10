Image credit: Instagram/Shweta Tiwari

Gorgeous

Shweta Tiwari impressed us with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While many thought she would be out in the first week, Shweta proved everyone wrong. Her love for fitness is the reason she could do so many amazing stunts in the show. Well, it is also because of her fit body that she looks so gorgeous. Shweta Tiwari’s transformation has impressed everyone. She shared a few pictures recently and we just cannot take our eyes off her.