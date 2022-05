Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Balika Vadhu 2’s Shivangi Joshi confirms participation

Shivangi Joshi along with Sriti Jha and Erica Fernandes is one of the top contestants of the season. She has confirmed doing Rohit Shetty’s show. The actress said that she is ready to face her fears under the guidance of Rohit Shetty.