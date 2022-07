Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann looks radiant

Kanika Mann is reportedly one of the top 7 contestants of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress’ movie Majajan Orchestra released when she was away in South Africa. She checked with fans if they had seen the movie or not. Kanika Mann has shared pics of her in a yellow sharara suit in a Phulkari design. Her traditional Haryvani look is gorgeous. Kanika Mann’s pictures from South Africa were also a rage on social media. She is known for her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and was rumored to be dating TV hunk Nishant Singh Malkani.