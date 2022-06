Image credit: Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi tops

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun already and there have been various news and updates about the ongoing season which is being shot in Cape Town. The ladies, especially, that is, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, and Aneri Vajani amongst others have grabbed the attention and limelight. BollywoodLife had conducted a poll asking y'all as to which TV beauty are y'all rooting for amongst the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants. And today we are declaring the results. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 beauty Shivangi Joshi has topped the poll. With a thumping 40% of the total votes. It seems a majority of fans want to see Shivangi lift the trophy.