Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

It's time to satiate your adrenaline rush as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is soon to roll out on TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the latest season will see some of the biggest names of the TV industry facing their fears. Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, and more a part of the show. But of course, not all can make it to the top 5. So here is the list of the stars who allegedly get eliminated before the finale.