Image credit: PR PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 GRAND FINALE: Here's what to expect from the last episodes

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is inching closer to the finale week. It's gonna be super amazing last episodes as Ranveer Singh alongside his Cirkus co-star Pooja Hegde will grace the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. From the finalists, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and more celebs will perform their final tasks. From thrilling and chilling stunts to super performances by stars and celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, we are here with a pictorial version of what you can expect in the grand finale of the stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Grand Finale will premiere on 24th and 25th of September at 9:30 PM only on the Colors channel.