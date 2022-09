Pratik Sehajpal's elimination

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He got eliminated within a few weeks but was brought back as a wild card contestant. However, he got eliminated again and it was most disappointing performance fans had ever seen. He did not even try to attempt the stunt and not just his fans but even Rohit Shetty was angry with him. On Twitter, he was badly trolled.