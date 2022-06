Jannat Zubair

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has just begun. The team along with host Rohit Shetty is in Cape Town canning the episodes. The contestants'' list is also very interesting. Social media sensation Jannat Zubair is going to show off her daredevil avatar and it is being reported that she is the highest-paid contestant of this season. As per updates, she is getting Rs 18 lakh per episode. She is allegedly the highest-paid female contestant in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Here's looking at other contestants who have charged a bomb for this show.