Jannat shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Popular Tv actress Jannat Zubair is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. This is Jannat’s first stint in the reality TV space. Jannat revealed to BollywoodLife that she feels that there couldn't have been a better TV show for her to make her reality TV debut. And during her chat with BollywoodLife, Jannat also revealed who she is bonding with the most on sets and spilt the name of an actress who is taking care of her as her elder sister.