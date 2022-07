Image credit: Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi Net worth

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the highly anticipated upcoming reality TV shows. KKK12 will premiere tomorrow night on Colors and fans are pretty excited about the same. Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha and more celebrities are going to battle it out this season for the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Let’s check out the net worth of each of the contestants of KKK12. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is going one of the participants on Rohit Shetty’s show. As per multiple reports, her net worth is approximately Rs 37 crores.