Pratik Sehajpal's chopper loses control

In a new promo of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, we see that Pratik Sehajpal is chosen to do an aerial task. He gets into a chopper and midway the chopper loses its control. We can see smoke coming out of the chopper and moving furiously. Everyone is extremely shocked and Rohit Shetty instructs Pratik Sehajpal to sit tight. While what happens next remains to be seen, the incident surely is freaky. Here's taking a looking at other shocking incidents that happened on Rohit Shetty's show.