Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

After the very successful 11 seasons, it is time to gear up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty is among the most popular ones on TV. As the 12th season is coming up soon, there is a lot of buzz around its contestants. Stars like Rubina Dilaik, Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal and many others are said to be confirmed participants of the show. But who is getting paid the most this season? Last time it was Divyanka Tripathi who took home almost Rs 10 lakh per week. And well, it seems so stars are going to beat her this season.