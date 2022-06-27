Image credit: Instagram/ Rubina Dilaik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina, Sriti, Pratik and others pose together

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being shot in Cape Town. The stunt-based reality TV show is one of the most anticipated ones. Khatron Ke Khiladi has a separate fanbase in the country and fans are eagerly looking forward to the premiere of KKK12. Also, the contestant lineup for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is amazing. Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and Mohit Malik are participating in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. And pictures from Cape Town, South Africa are going viral. The contestants have been sharing pictures online. Check them out here: