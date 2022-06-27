Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal and other celebs' BTS pictures from Cape Town will leave you excited for Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 BTS pics: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh and others turn goofy and get posing in Cape Town, South Africa. Check out Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 pictures here: