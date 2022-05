Rubina Dilaik

It is time for your adrenaline rush to start kicking by just watching TV. Well, we are all charged up as the twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty is soon to roll. There is a lot of excitement around the contestants of the show. Fans are eagerly wanting to know who all are going to be the participants in the stunt-based reality show. Good News! We have some names of celebrities who are expected to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. At the top of the list is Rubina Dilaik. The winner of Bigg Boss 14 is said to be a contestant this year, and one strong one, indeed!