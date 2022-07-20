TV actresses who shed their 'bahu image' at Khatron Ke Khiladi!

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has kept audiences glued to their adventure-based stunt reality show. The show has been entertaining the audiences for a while now with its dangerous stunts. Over the years, the makers have roped in fearless contestants to be part of the show. Here is a list of fierce actresses who shed their on-screen bahu image with their daring stunts. From Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to Shivangi Joshi; here is a list of actresses who stunned everyone with their daring stunts.