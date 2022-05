Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has kickstarted the shoot and it's gonna be an epic ride from the first look reveals that's been going viral on social media. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be shot in South Africa. The promo shoots have begun and celebs such as Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehjpal, Tushar Kalia and others' promo shoot looks were leaked. As it is, interviews of celebs are happening and Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia and others have joined for the KKK12 interviews. Let's check out the pictures below...