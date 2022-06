Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik to be back on Rohit Shetty’s show

As per rumours, Pratik Sehajpal is the latest to be eliminated from Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The shoot is happening in Cape Town, South Africa. It will go on air from the first week of July 2022. Here is a look at the eliminated contestants and those who have chances of coming back on the show…