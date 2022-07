Kanika Mann

Actress Kanika Mann took to her Instagram and shared a video of her celebration. She was seen celebrating her return post-shooting with her family. She captioned the post as, 'Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth(Because I'm happy) It’s been 2 days that I m only celebrating … The 50 days journey in #kkk12 was indeed very special and the love I m getting after that from everyone makes that more special Many thanks to everyone..'.