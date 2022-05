Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi is a summer stunner

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi dropped a gorgeous photoshoot just days before her birthday. Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai channelised her inner Indian royalty as she draped a lovely saree in the retro fashion. Winged eyeliner, jhumkas and fresh yellow roses in a bun made her look ethereal. Fans said, “Hayee, Nazar Na Lage,” seeing how beautiful she looked. The actress will be flying off to South Africa for her first ever reality show in the end of May. Her birthday is also coming up in a couple of days. Just check out how beautiful Shivangi Joshi is looking here…